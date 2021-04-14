Norges Bank Takes $61.91 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 596,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,911,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.82% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

