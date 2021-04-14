Norges Bank Takes $62.67 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,669,000. Norges Bank owned 1.32% of Saia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Saia by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.