Norges Bank Takes $63.17 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 816,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of The Timken as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

