Norges Bank Takes $63.43 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,747,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,072 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 319,996 shares during the period.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,061,223. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

