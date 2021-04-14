Norges Bank Takes $65.79 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 752,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,789,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.74% of Fastly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,213.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,980 shares of company stock worth $21,886,541 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $136.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

