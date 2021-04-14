Norges Bank Takes $66.28 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,280,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in RH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $596.34 on Wednesday. RH has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $619.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.31 and a 200-day moving average of $459.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

