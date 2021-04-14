Norges Bank Takes $68.33 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,472,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,330,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

