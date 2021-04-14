Norges Bank Takes Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,911,000. Norges Bank owned 1.47% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

