Norges Bank Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,598,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,045,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.32% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.