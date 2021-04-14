Norges Bank Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 745,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,734,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.99% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.