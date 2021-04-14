Norges Bank Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 487,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,968,000. Norges Bank owned 0.91% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Signature Bank by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $229.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.03. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

