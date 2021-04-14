Norges Bank Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,928,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.27% of StoneCo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.