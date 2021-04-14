Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $390.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

