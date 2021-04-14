Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 9.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,959. The company has a market cap of $434.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

