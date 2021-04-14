Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 186.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of GAN worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $13,182,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

