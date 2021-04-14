Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $474.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

