Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of CalAmp worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $408.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.