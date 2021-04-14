Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Frank’s International worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frank’s International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Frank’s International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of FI stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $786.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frank's International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

