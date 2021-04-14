Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of CEL-SCI worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $637.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.