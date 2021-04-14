Northern Trust Corp Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Luxfer worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Luxfer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luxfer by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Luxfer by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LXFR opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

