Northern Trust Corp Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,775 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.