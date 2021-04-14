Northern Trust Corp Has $4.31 Million Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of UroGen Pharma worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

