Northern Trust Corp Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of SIGA Technologies worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.