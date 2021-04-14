Northern Trust Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Superior Group of Companies worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.11 million. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

