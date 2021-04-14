Northern Trust Corp Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Prothena worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $934.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

