Northern Trust Corp Has $4.46 Million Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Verso worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verso by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verso by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

