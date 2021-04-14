Northern Trust Corp Has $4.47 Million Stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Quotient worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

