Northern Trust Corp Invests $4.04 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,099,629 in the last three months.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Bentley Systems

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

