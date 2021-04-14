Northern Trust Corp Invests $4.51 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Eargo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

