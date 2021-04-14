Northern Trust Corp Invests $4.54 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

