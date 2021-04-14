Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,833 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of XBiotech worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XBiotech by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XBiotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. XBiotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

