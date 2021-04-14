Northern Trust Corp Purchases 42,223 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Nikola worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nikola stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

