Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,971 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of FutureFuel worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $599.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.