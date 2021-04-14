Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 125,070 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.29% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

CCCC stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

