Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,383,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

