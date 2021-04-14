Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

