Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,730 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Precision BioSciences worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $87,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,558,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,873. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTIL opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

