Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,911 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Byline Bancorp worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BY opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $22.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

