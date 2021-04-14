Northern Trust Corp Sells 288,135 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Ultrapar Participações worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,085 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

