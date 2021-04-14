Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,737 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,737 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 114,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

