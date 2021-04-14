Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,178 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $616.83 million, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $37.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

