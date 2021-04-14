Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,738 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of UFP Technologies worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.