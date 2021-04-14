Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,100 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Village Super Market worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Village Super Market by 80.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Village Super Market by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $522.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,049.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $626,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $192,190 over the last three months. 31.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

