Northern Trust Corp Sells 52,370 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of New Senior Investment Group worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 320,177 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $570.95 million, a PE ratio of -62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

