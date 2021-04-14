Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,637 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Titan Machinery worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

