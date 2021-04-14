Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,943 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of Veoneer worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNE opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

VNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

