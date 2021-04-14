Northern Trust Corp Sells 62,053 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Accuray worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 814,053 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Accuray by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth $6,881,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 201,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

