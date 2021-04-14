Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,035 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of ShotSpotter worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.78, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. Equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

