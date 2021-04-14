Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $635.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

