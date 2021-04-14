NorthWestern (NWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NorthWestern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

